Atb Cap Markets Has Pessimistic View of TSE:BYD Q1 Earnings

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets cut their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Boyd Group Services in a report issued on Wednesday, March 12th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.64. The consensus estimate for Boyd Group Services’ current full-year earnings is $7.15 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ Q3 2025 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.14 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$270.00 to C$290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. CIBC boosted their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$276.00 to C$281.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Group Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$280.50.

Shares of TSE:BYD opened at C$224.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$231.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$221.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.94, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Boyd Group Services has a 12 month low of C$198.61 and a 12 month high of C$318.58.

Boyd Group Services Inc is a personal services company that provides auto body and auto glass repair services at its portfolio of facilities located across the United States and Canada. The company operates in Canada primarily under the Boyd Autobody and Glass brand name, while its most notable U.S. brand is Gerber Collision and Glass.

