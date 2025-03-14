Atb Cap Markets Comments on Ascend Wellness FY2029 Earnings

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (OTC:AAWH – Free Report) – Atb Cap Markets issued their FY2029 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ascend Wellness in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 13th. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the year. The consensus estimate for Ascend Wellness’ current full-year earnings is ($0.40) per share.

Ascend Wellness Stock Performance

Ascend Wellness stock opened at $0.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.58. Ascend Wellness has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

Ascend Wellness Company Profile

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods in the United States. The company offers flower, pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, edibles, tinctures, and other cannabis-related products under the Common Goods, SimplyHerb, Ozone, Ozone Reserve, Royale, Tunnel Vision, Miss Grass, Lowell Smokes, Edie Parker, 1906, and AiroPro brands.

