Atala Financial Inc Purchases Shares of 6,574 Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at $353,000. Bell Bank increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 67.5% in the third quarter. Bell Bank now owns 127,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,643,000 after purchasing an additional 51,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 25,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Stephens dropped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.63.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Up 0.2 %

ADM opened at $47.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.27. The stock has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.39. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $44.92 and a one year high of $66.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.77 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 11th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.51%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

