Atala Financial Inc Purchases New Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,990 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 130.2% during the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of TSLA opened at $240.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $488.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $774.15 billion, a PE ratio of 117.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $354.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $318.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Benchmark started coverage on Tesla in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Guggenheim cut their target price on Tesla from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Tesla from $440.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $325.81.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TSLA

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.63, for a total transaction of $41,163,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,802. The trade was a 94.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 54,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.79, for a total value of $13,189,513.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 477,011 shares in the company, valued at $114,859,478.69. This trade represents a 10.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 477,228 shares of company stock valued at $166,849,043. 20.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.