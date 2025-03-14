Atala Financial Inc Makes New $365,000 Investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,349 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 90,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 6,921 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 6.2% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,610 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 29.1% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,321,937 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,962,000 after acquiring an additional 297,937 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 5.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,146 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 100.0% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PAA shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Plains All American Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.14.

Plains All American Pipeline Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PAA opened at $19.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.25. The stock has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 1.62. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a one year low of $16.21 and a one year high of $21.00.

Plains All American Pipeline Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.89%. This is a positive change from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 208.22%.

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

