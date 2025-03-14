Atala Financial Inc Buys New Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VHT. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5,147.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 542,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,500,000 after acquiring an additional 531,672 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $122,201,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 25,304.7% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 248,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,160,000 after purchasing an additional 247,986 shares during the period. Essential Planning LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5,832.7% in the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 140,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,819,000 after purchasing an additional 137,884 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,619,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of VHT stock opened at $261.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.86. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $250.07 and a one year high of $289.14. The firm has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 0.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

