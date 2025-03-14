Atala Financial Inc Buys New Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 918 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its stake in Adobe by 28.8% during the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 51,482 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 11,522 shares during the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.24, for a total transaction of $1,643,086.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,888,020.16. This trade represents a 17.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Ricks purchased 2,250 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $443.98 per share, for a total transaction of $998,955.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,796.32. This trade represents a 82.30 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,191,826 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ADBE. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $685.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Adobe from $515.00 to $495.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $635.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $625.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $539.46.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ADBE

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $377.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $164.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.37. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $374.50 and a twelve month high of $587.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $437.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $483.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.