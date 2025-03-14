Atala Financial Inc Acquires Shares of 2,461 IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,461 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in IDACORP by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 9,765 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 24.6% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 799 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of IDACORP by 57.4% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,415 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in IDACORP in the 3rd quarter valued at $463,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP lifted its holdings in IDACORP by 156.2% in the 3rd quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 5,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:IDA opened at $115.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.16. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.59. IDACORP, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.70 and a twelve month high of $120.42.

IDACORP Announces Dividend

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. IDACORP had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $398.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.21 million. On average, equities analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IDA shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of IDACORP from $129.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Guggenheim upgraded IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on IDACORP from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.20.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

