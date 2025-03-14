AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) Director Sells $614,600.00 in Stock

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) Director Julio A. Torres sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $614,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,258.44. This represents a 27.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

AST SpaceMobile Stock Down 5.2 %

ASTS stock opened at $26.12 on Friday. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a one year low of $1.97 and a one year high of $39.08. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AST SpaceMobile currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AST SpaceMobile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in AST SpaceMobile by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 14,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the fourth quarter worth about $541,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 275,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after acquiring an additional 91,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,684,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

