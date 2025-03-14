AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) Director Sells $614,600.00 in Stock

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2025

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTSGet Free Report) Director Julio A. Torres sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $614,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,258.44. This represents a 27.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

AST SpaceMobile Stock Down 5.2 %

ASTS stock opened at $26.12 on Friday. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a one year low of $1.97 and a one year high of $39.08. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AST SpaceMobile currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.98.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ASTS

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AST SpaceMobile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in AST SpaceMobile by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 14,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the fourth quarter worth about $541,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 275,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after acquiring an additional 91,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,684,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AST SpaceMobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AST SpaceMobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.