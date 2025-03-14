Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.15 and traded as high as $0.17. Aspen Group shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 78,525 shares trading hands.
Aspen Group Stock Up 4.7 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.15 and a 200-day moving average of $0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of -0.05.
About Aspen Group
Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers baccalaureate, master's, and doctoral degree programs in nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, and education fields through Aspen University and United States University.
