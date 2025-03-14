Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) Short Interest Down 91.0% in February

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 91.0% from the February 13th total of 13,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 33,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Artelo Biosciences Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Artelo Biosciences stock opened at $0.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.14. Artelo Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $1.70.

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.43). As a group, research analysts expect that Artelo Biosciences will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on ARTL shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Artelo Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th.

About Artelo Biosciences

Artelo Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics that target lipid-signaling pathways in the United States. It's product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13, a synthetic dual cannabinoid G protein-coupled receptor agonist, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of anorexia associated with cancer; ART12.11, a synthetic cannabidiol cocrystal for the treatment anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder, epilepsy, inflammatory bowel disease, and other potential indications; and ART26.12, a fatty acid binding protein 5 inhibitor for treating chemotherapy induced peripheral neuropathy, diabetic neuropathy, prostate cancer and breast cancer, pain, dermatologic conditions, and anxiety disorders.

