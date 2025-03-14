Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTCMKTS:ARLUF) Short Interest Up 145.7% in February

Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTCMKTS:ARLUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,173,200 shares, an increase of 145.7% from the February 13th total of 477,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 81.5 days.
Aristocrat Leisure Price Performance
OTCMKTS ARLUF opened at $43.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.69 and its 200 day moving average is $42.46. Aristocrat Leisure has a 12 month low of $25.06 and a 12 month high of $49.34.
About Aristocrat Leisure
