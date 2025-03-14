Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTCMKTS:ARLUF) Short Interest Up 145.7% in February

Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTCMKTS:ARLUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,173,200 shares, an increase of 145.7% from the February 13th total of 477,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 81.5 days.

Aristocrat Leisure Price Performance

OTCMKTS ARLUF opened at $43.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.69 and its 200 day moving average is $42.46. Aristocrat Leisure has a 12 month low of $25.06 and a 12 month high of $49.34.

About Aristocrat Leisure

Aristocrat Leisure Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gaming content and technology company in Australia and internationally. The company designs, develops, assembles, distributes, sells, and services gaming content, platforms, and systems, including electronic gaming machines, casino management systems, and free-to-play mobile games.

