Arianne Phosphate (CVE:DAN) Trading 18.8% Higher – Still a Buy?

Arianne Phosphate Inc. (CVE:DAN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 18.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.19. 718,319 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 429% from the average session volume of 135,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.
Arianne Phosphate Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$36.52 million, a PE ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.17.
About Arianne Phosphate
Arianne Phosphate Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. It primarily focuses on developing Lac à Paul phosphate project located in the Saguenay-Lac St-Jean area, Quebec. Arianne Phosphate Inc was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Chicoutimi, Canada.
