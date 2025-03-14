Ares Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:AACT) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Ares Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:AACT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.13 and last traded at $11.12, with a volume of 1533946 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.10.

Ares Acquisition Co. II Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Acquisition Co. II

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $883,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II during the fourth quarter worth $1,110,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II in the fourth quarter valued at $3,534,000. Finally, Decagon Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II in the fourth quarter valued at $4,089,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Ares Acquisition Co. II Company Profile

Ares Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company which engages in effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, and reorganization or similar business combination. The company was founded on March 15, 2021 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

