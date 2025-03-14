Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Upgraded by Piper Sandler to “Hold” Rating

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Piper Sandler to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ARDX. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Friday, February 21st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ardelyx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.95.

Ardelyx Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARDX opened at $5.42 on Wednesday. Ardelyx has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $9.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The company had revenue of $116.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.16 million. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 11.73% and a negative return on equity of 24.87%. On average, research analysts expect that Ardelyx will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ardelyx news, Director David M. Mott acquired 199,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.99 per share, for a total transaction of $993,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,937,765 shares in the company, valued at $9,669,447.35. This represents a 11.44 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Raab sold 41,666 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total value of $221,246.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,129,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,997,921.12. This represents a 3.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 490,029 shares of company stock worth $2,377,766 and have sold 158,076 shares worth $853,804. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ardelyx

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARDX. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Ardelyx during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

