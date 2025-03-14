Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06, Zacks reports. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion.

Arcos Dorados Stock Down 3.3 %

Arcos Dorados stock opened at $7.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.63. Arcos Dorados has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $11.88.

Arcos Dorados Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Arcos Dorados’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald’s restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald’s restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

