ArcBest’s (ARCB) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Stephens

Stephens reiterated their overweight rating on shares of ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $116.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on ArcBest from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on ArcBest from $105.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on ArcBest from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on ArcBest from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on ArcBest from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ArcBest has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.75.

NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $73.03 on Tuesday. ArcBest has a fifty-two week low of $70.96 and a fifty-two week high of $153.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.27.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.22. ArcBest had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ArcBest will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 6.55%.

In related news, CFO John Matthew Beasley bought 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.89 per share, for a total transaction of $52,423.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,142 shares in the company, valued at $609,754.38. The trade was a 9.41 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCB. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the 4th quarter worth $2,994,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of ArcBest by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 6,412 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of ArcBest by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,291,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its position in shares of ArcBest by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 105,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,799,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ArcBest by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 635,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,338,000 after buying an additional 16,239 shares during the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

