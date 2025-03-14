Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD) Stock Price Up 2.2% – Here’s Why

Applied Digital Co. (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.47 and last traded at $6.38. Approximately 16,298,344 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 28,144,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.24.

Applied Digital Trading Down 5.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.18 and its 200 day moving average is $7.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 4.69.

About Applied Digital

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

