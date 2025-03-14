Apparel Stocks To Follow Now – March 13th

Costco Wholesale, Walmart, Berkshire Hathaway, Dollar General, JD.com, Target, and PDD are the seven Apparel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Apparel stocks represent shares of publicly traded companies involved in the design, manufacturing, and retail of clothing, accessories, and other related fashion products. These stocks are influenced by fluctuating consumer trends, seasonal demand, and overall economic conditions, making them a dynamic segment within the broader retail and fashion industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Apparel stocks within the last several days.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Shares of COST traded down $31.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $895.52. 1,379,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,808,249. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $697.27 and a twelve month high of $1,078.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $990.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $944.52. The stock has a market cap of $397.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.46, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.81.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Walmart stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $84.34. 12,147,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,840,153. Walmart has a 1-year low of $58.56 and a 1-year high of $105.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $677.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.53.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of NYSE BRK.B traded up $8.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $504.28. 1,939,877 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,539,747. The company’s fifty day moving average is $474.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $466.17. Berkshire Hathaway has a fifty-two week low of $395.66 and a fifty-two week high of $518.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85.

Dollar General (DG)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Shares of NYSE:DG traded up $3.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,957,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,658,979. Dollar General has a fifty-two week low of $66.43 and a fifty-two week high of $168.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.69.

JD.com (JD)

JD.com, Inc. operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

JD traded up $1.42 on Thursday, hitting $41.79. 7,232,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,442,120. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.43. JD.com has a 52 week low of $24.13 and a 52 week high of $47.82.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $1.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $105.51. 2,831,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,105,064. The company has a market capitalization of $48.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.94. Target has a 1-year low of $105.55 and a 1-year high of $181.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.51.

PDD (PDD)

PDD Holdings Inc., a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $119.79. 2,377,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,498,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.76. PDD has a 12 month low of $88.01 and a 12 month high of $164.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.69.

