Ansell (OTCMKTS:ANSLY) Shares Down 9.2% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLY – Get Free Report) were down 9.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $86.00 and last traded at $86.00. Approximately 155 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.74.

Ansell Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.13.

Ansell Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.888 dividend. This is a positive change from Ansell’s previous dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. Ansell’s dividend payout ratio is 56.91%.

About Ansell

Ansell Limited designs, develops, and manufactures protection solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Caribbean, and North America. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Industrial. The Healthcare segment manufactures and markets solutions comprising surgical gloves, single use and examination gloves, and clean and sterile gloves and garments, as well as consumables used by hospitals, surgical centers, dental practices, veterinary clinics, first responders, manufacturers, auto repair shops, chemical plants, laboratories, and life sciences and pharmaceutical companies.

