Analyzing Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) and Firstsun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN)

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) and Firstsun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Akbank T.A.S. and Firstsun Capital Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akbank T.A.S. 7.38% 18.44% 1.77% Firstsun Capital Bancorp 13.77% 8.56% 1.07%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Akbank T.A.S. and Firstsun Capital Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akbank T.A.S. 0 0 0 0 0.00 Firstsun Capital Bancorp 0 0 3 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

Firstsun Capital Bancorp has a consensus price target of $46.67, suggesting a potential upside of 21.88%. Given Firstsun Capital Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Firstsun Capital Bancorp is more favorable than Akbank T.A.S..

This table compares Akbank T.A.S. and Firstsun Capital Bancorp”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akbank T.A.S. $17.96 billion N/A $1.29 billion $0.49 8.49 Firstsun Capital Bancorp $377.44 million 2.82 $75.63 million N/A N/A

Akbank T.A.S. has higher revenue and earnings than Firstsun Capital Bancorp.

About Akbank T.A.S.

Akbank T.A.S., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Turkey and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking and Private Banking; Commercial Banking, Corporate Banking, and SME Banking; and Treasury, Other, and Unallovated segments. The company's consumer banking services comprise deposit accounts, retail loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products, and asset management services, as well as bank cards, investment funds trading, automatic payment, foreign currency trading, safe deposit box rental, cheques, money transfer, investment banking, and telephone and internet banking. It also offers services to large, medium, and small size corporate and commercial customers that include Turkish Lira (TL) and foreign currency denominated working capital loans financing for investments, foreign trade financing, derivative instruments for hedging purposes of foreign currency and interest risk, letters of credit, foreign currency trading, corporate finance, and deposit and cash management services, as well as project finance loans; and working capital management, delivering cash management services based on customers' requests, such as collection and payment services, and liquidity and information management. In addition, the company engages in treasury activities consisting of TL and foreign currency spot and forward transactions, treasury and government bonds, Eurobonds, and private sector bond transactions, as well as derivative trading activities; and marketing and pricing activities related to treasury products. Further, it provides financial leasing services, investment and pension funds management, and portfolio management, as well as offers payment services and issues electronic money. Akbank T.A.S. was incorporated in 1948 and is headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey.

About Firstsun Capital Bancorp

FirstSun Capital Bancorp engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Mortgage Operations, and Corporate. The Banking segment consists of loans and provides deposits and fee-based services to consumer, business, and mortgage lending customers. The Mortgage Operations segment originates, sells, services, and manages market risk from changes in interest rates on one-to-four family residential mortgage loans to sell and hold. The company is founded on November 9, 1981 headquartered in Denver, CO.

