Analysts Set National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) PT at $7.75

Shares of National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.70.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NCMI shares. William Blair restated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of National CineMedia from $8.25 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other National CineMedia news, EVP Maria Vg Woods sold 23,742 shares of National CineMedia stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $154,560.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,085.37. The trade was a 26.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Blantyre Capital Ltd acquired 103,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.18 per share, for a total transaction of $537,088.30. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,310,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,408,042.94. This trade represents a 1.02 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NCMI. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in National CineMedia by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in National CineMedia by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,217 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 476,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 728,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 7,218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NCMI opened at $5.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. National CineMedia has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $7.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.65 million, a P/E ratio of -22.84 and a beta of 2.19.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $86.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.77 million. National CineMedia had a negative net margin of 9.49% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that National CineMedia will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

