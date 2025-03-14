Analysts Set Expectations for Candente Copper Q4 Earnings

Candente Copper Corp. (TSE:DNT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Candente Copper in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 11th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter.

Get Candente Copper alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on DNT. National Bank Financial raised shares of Candente Copper to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. TD Securities upgraded Candente Copper to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Candente Copper Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$38.81 million, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 2.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.13. Candente Copper has a one year low of C$0.11 and a one year high of C$0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

About Candente Copper

(Get Free Report)

Candente Copper Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Cañariaco project consisting of 15 mining concessions covering a total area of approximately 10,190 hectares located in Northern Peru.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Candente Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Candente Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.