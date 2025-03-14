Analysts Set D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS) PT at $6.71

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.71.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QBTS shares. Roth Mkm upped their price target on D-Wave Quantum from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on D-Wave Quantum from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.25 target price on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on D-Wave Quantum from $2.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th.

In other news, CEO Alan E. Baratz sold 8,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total value of $44,120.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,342,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,343,436.16. The trade was a 0.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Sector Pension Investme Public sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total value of $6,680,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,071,206 shares of company stock valued at $53,438,181 over the last quarter. 7.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in D-Wave Quantum during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of D-Wave Quantum in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of D-Wave Quantum during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,063,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum during the fourth quarter worth about $1,989,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. 42.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QBTS opened at $6.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.05 and a 200 day moving average of $3.80. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -16.42 and a beta of 1.12. D-Wave Quantum has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $11.41.

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

