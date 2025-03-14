Analysts Set Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Target Price at $222.51

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $222.51.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $238.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target (down from $245.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets set a $226.00 price target on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $220.00 price target on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

Avery Dennison Stock Down 0.7 %

Avery Dennison stock opened at $175.74 on Friday. Avery Dennison has a 1-year low of $174.91 and a 1-year high of $233.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.91.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.01). Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 33.06%. On average, analysts predict that Avery Dennison will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Avery Dennison news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 12,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.85, for a total value of $2,358,412.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 303,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,160,742.35. The trade was a 4.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Avery Dennison

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 11.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 72.8% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 96,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,389,000 after purchasing an additional 40,824 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 3.0% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 123,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.8% during the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 12.0% during the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

