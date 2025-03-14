Analysts Set Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Price Target at $100.75

Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.75.

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMED. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Amedisys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,869,000. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in Amedisys in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Amedisys by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 101,752 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,238,000 after purchasing an additional 10,105 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 186,379 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $16,921,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 151.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 13,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED opened at $92.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.85. Amedisys has a fifty-two week low of $82.15 and a fifty-two week high of $98.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.09). Amedisys had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $598.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.38 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amedisys will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

