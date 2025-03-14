Analysts Set Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Price Target at $100.75

Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.75.
Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th.
View Our Latest Report on AMED
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amedisys
Amedisys Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AMED opened at $92.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.85. Amedisys has a fifty-two week low of $82.15 and a fifty-two week high of $98.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.
Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.09). Amedisys had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $598.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.38 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amedisys will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Amedisys
Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Amedisys
- 3 Dividend Kings To Consider
- 3 Undervalued Stocks You Can Buy at a Discount Now
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- AMD Stock: Can the PC Refresh Cycle Spark a Rally?
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Micron Stock Spikes 7%—3 Key Catalysts Behind the Move
Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.