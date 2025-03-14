Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Sells 2,849 Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. reduced its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 493,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,849 shares during the period. iShares MSCI China ETF makes up about 0.8% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. owned 0.46% of iShares MSCI China ETF worth $23,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi boosted its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 308,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,861,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,973,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 15,805.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 64,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after buying an additional 64,171 shares during the period. Finally, Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos boosted its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 39,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:MCHI opened at $55.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.49. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 52-week low of $38.83 and a 52-week high of $59.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.31 and a 200 day moving average of $48.46.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.8911 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

