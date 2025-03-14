Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Has $1.95 Million Holdings in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lifted its stake in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 211.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in ON were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in shares of ON by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ON by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in ON by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ON by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in ON by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 18,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on ONON. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of ON in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Hsbc Global Res raised ON from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised ON from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of ON in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ON has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.90.

ON Price Performance

NYSE ONON opened at $46.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.32 and a 200-day moving average of $52.62. On Holding AG has a 12 month low of $29.84 and a 12 month high of $64.05. The company has a market cap of $29.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.35.

ON Company Profile

(Free Report)

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, and all-day activities. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own high-end stores.

