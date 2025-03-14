Amundi Sells 170,182 Shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Amundi lessened its holdings in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 994,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,182 shares during the period. Amundi owned about 0.55% of Fluence Energy worth $15,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLNC. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,429,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,221,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 523,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,319,000 after buying an additional 21,932 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 23,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 5,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth $546,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FLNC opened at $5.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $947.69 million, a P/E ratio of -104.40 and a beta of 2.50. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.79 and a twelve month high of $26.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.64 and a 200-day moving average of $16.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Fluence Energy ( NASDAQ:FLNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.15). Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Herman E. Bulls bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.57 per share, for a total transaction of $155,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 75,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,155.77. This trade represents a 15.18 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julian Nebreda purchased 23,500 shares of Fluence Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.35 per share, with a total value of $149,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,455 shares in the company, valued at $764,889.25. This trade represents a 24.24 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 89,000 shares of company stock worth $655,365. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FLNC. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Fluence Energy from $24.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Fluence Energy from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $20.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Fluence Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $34.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.34.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

