Amundi Sells 1,304 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Amundi reduced its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the period. Amundi owned 0.28% of AGCO worth $19,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in AGCO by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 66,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,252,000 after acquiring an additional 21,357 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in AGCO in the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in AGCO during the fourth quarter valued at $16,845,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in AGCO during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AGCO alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of AGCO from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AGCO from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com raised AGCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on AGCO from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AGCO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.30.

AGCO Trading Down 2.6 %

AGCO stock opened at $91.96 on Friday. AGCO Co. has a 12 month low of $84.35 and a 12 month high of $125.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.41 and its 200 day moving average is $96.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of -16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.04). AGCO had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 13.40%. On average, research analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. AGCO’s payout ratio is -20.39%.

AGCO Company Profile

(Free Report)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.