Amundi Raises Stock Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Amundi increased its position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,112 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,604 shares during the period. Amundi owned approximately 0.24% of Trex worth $17,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 44.2% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 822,361 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,753,000 after purchasing an additional 252,262 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in Trex by 10.5% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 7,210 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Trex by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 40,742 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 287.1% in the 3rd quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 16,811 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 12,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Trex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $626,000. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trex alerts:

Trex Stock Performance

Shares of TREX stock opened at $53.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.60. Trex Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.75 and a fifty-two week high of $100.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $167.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.54 million. Trex had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 28.89%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TREX shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Trex from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Trex from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Trex from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Trex

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trex news, Director Melkeya Mcduffie sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total value of $87,869.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,505.40. This trade represents a 45.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Trex

(Free Report)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.