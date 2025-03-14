Amundi Has $26.32 Million Stock Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Amundi decreased its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 60.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 553,829 shares during the period. Amundi owned about 0.20% of Unum Group worth $26,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Unum Group by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,264,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,383,000 after acquiring an additional 392,191 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Unum Group by 151.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 509,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,297,000 after acquiring an additional 307,175 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Unum Group by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,462,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,837,000 after acquiring an additional 276,655 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,617,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,456,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 50,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total value of $4,099,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 980,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,402,427.63. This trade represents a 4.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $579,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,588,751. This represents a 18.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Trading Down 0.8 %

UNM stock opened at $76.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.12. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $48.38 and a fifty-two week high of $83.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.11). Unum Group had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 14.91%. Analysts expect that Unum Group will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Unum Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI raised Unum Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. StockNews.com cut Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Unum Group from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Unum Group from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.62.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

