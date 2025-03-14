Amundi Has $23.14 Million Stock Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Amundi cut its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 93.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 325,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,632,423 shares during the period. Amundi owned 0.14% of Zillow Group worth $23,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 179.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,095,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272,118 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,005,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,310,000. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 428.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 523,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,443,000 after buying an additional 424,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,496,000. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Baird R W raised shares of Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:Z opened at $68.37 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.45 and a 52-week high of $89.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.92 and a 200 day moving average of $71.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of -145.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 2.27.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.48). Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 23,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.98, for a total value of $1,987,512.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,443,782.76. This represents a 19.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 5,796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $437,598.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 51,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,435. The trade was a 10.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,065 shares of company stock valued at $7,660,165. Insiders own 23.76% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

