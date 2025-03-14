Amundi Grows Stock Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 596,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,005 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned about 0.37% of Darling Ingredients worth $20,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 5.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,357,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,096,000 after purchasing an additional 289,407 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 17.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,324,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,528,000 after purchasing an additional 491,477 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,739,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,830,000 after purchasing an additional 36,618 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 203.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,844,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southernsun Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 11.6% during the third quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 1,487,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,274,000 after purchasing an additional 154,038 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Darling Ingredients Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of DAR opened at $28.51 on Friday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $48.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.35 and a 200 day moving average of $37.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 6.04%. On average, research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DAR. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

View Our Latest Report on Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

(Free Report)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.