Amundi Buys 564,202 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Amundi raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 207.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 836,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 564,202 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned approximately 0.28% of MGM Resorts International worth $27,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 3.6% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 37,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 52.7% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 6.6% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 1.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 455,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,812,000 after purchasing an additional 7,917 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 4.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,745 shares during the period. 68.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at MGM Resorts International

In related news, CFO Jonathan S. Halkyard acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.17 per share, for a total transaction of $321,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,433,596.16. This trade represents a 15.23 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Todd Meinert sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total value of $227,040.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,509.84. This represents a 24.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on MGM shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BTIG Research lowered MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.29.

MGM Resorts International Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE MGM opened at $30.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.30. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $29.99 and a 52 week high of $48.24.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 4.33%. As a group, analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

