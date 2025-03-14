Amundi Buys 141,664 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Amundi boosted its stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 96.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,664 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned 0.21% of Smartsheet worth $16,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 123.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smartsheet Price Performance

Shares of Smartsheet stock opened at $56.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.29. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -941.17, a PEG ratio of 82.90 and a beta of 0.71. Smartsheet Inc has a 12-month low of $35.52 and a 12-month high of $56.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Insider Activity at Smartsheet

In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total transaction of $112,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,577.02. The trade was a 10.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 47,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $2,681,379.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 624,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,938,961.76. The trade was a 7.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,916 shares of company stock valued at $3,074,089 over the last three months. 4.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Smartsheet Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

