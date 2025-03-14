Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Bought by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 295,467 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,956 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $20,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 3.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,534,216 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,496,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,880 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,666,093 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,601,540,000 after acquiring an additional 564,991 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,760,270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $469,501,000 after acquiring an additional 201,600 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 89.5% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,303,215 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $280,397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 4,300,252 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $298,653,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE APH opened at $61.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.54. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $54.27 and a 12-month high of $79.39.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 34.55%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APH. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.68.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

