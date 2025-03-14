Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) SVP Sells $24,902.64 in Stock

Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) SVP Robert E. Harris sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total transaction of $24,902.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,835.28. This represents a 19.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Down 1.3 %

COLD stock opened at $20.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of -61.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.57. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $20.41 and a one year high of $30.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.74 and its 200 day moving average is $24.15.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $666.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.03 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.70%. On average, research analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -258.82%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COLD. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Americold Realty Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 28,837,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049,374 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $478,674,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,382,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,394,000 after buying an additional 121,452 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 6,387,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,698,000 after buying an additional 3,427,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 5,558,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,961,000 after buying an additional 655,782 shares in the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

