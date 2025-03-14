American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Sold by 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC

12th Street Asset Management Company LLC lowered its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 372,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,671 shares during the period. American Homes 4 Rent makes up about 2.3% of 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC owned approximately 0.10% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $13,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,062,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,760,000 after acquiring an additional 71,890 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 170,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,388,000 after purchasing an additional 52,095 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 34,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,337,000 after purchasing an additional 8,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GC Wealth Management RIA LLC raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC now owns 84,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

Shares of AMH stock opened at $34.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 32.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $34.01 and a twelve month high of $41.41.

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $436.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.02 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 5.33%. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 111.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

