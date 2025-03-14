American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Acquired by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Scotiabank downgraded American Electric Power from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target (down from $109.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded American Electric Power from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.46.

American Electric Power Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ AEP opened at $104.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.82. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $79.16 and a one year high of $109.52. The firm has a market cap of $55.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. American Electric Power had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 11.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.43%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

