American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target Lowered to $28.00 at UBS Group

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) had its target price cut by UBS Group from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AEO. Raymond James started coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from an “underperform” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup set a $13.00 target price on American Eagle Outfitters and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

American Eagle Outfitters Dividend Announcement

Shares of AEO stock opened at $10.93 on Thursday. American Eagle Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $10.92 and a fifty-two week high of $26.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $48,043.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Eagle Outfitters

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 258.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,045 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2,239.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,573 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 97.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Eagle Outfitters

(Get Free Report)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.