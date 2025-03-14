American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.
AEO has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James began coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down from $19.00) on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.74%.
In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $48,043.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 258.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,045 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2,239.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,573 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. 97.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.
