Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Sells 4,104 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,307 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 4,104 shares during the period. TJX Companies comprises about 1.2% of Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $6,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.06.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $112.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.35 and a 12 month high of $128.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.24. The stock has a market cap of $126.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.96.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. The business had revenue of $16.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.24 billion. As a group, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total value of $2,882,346.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,189 shares in the company, valued at $59,569,772.67. The trade was a 4.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total transaction of $988,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

