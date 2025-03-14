Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Sells 369 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC trimmed its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. LBP AM SA raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 112,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,379,000 after acquiring an additional 18,483 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 91.8% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 58,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,536,000 after acquiring an additional 28,005 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 1,074,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,127,000 after acquiring an additional 183,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 376,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,030,000 after acquiring an additional 32,204 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $160.03 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.80 and a 1-year high of $200.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.86 and its 200-day moving average is $176.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 26.86%. Sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 21st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 36.56%.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $55,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,682,770. The trade was a 2.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,210 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.14, for a total value of $201,029.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,244.30. The trade was a 9.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,862 shares of company stock valued at $312,254 in the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on ZTS. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Zoetis from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on Zoetis from $242.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Zoetis from $243.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Leerink Partnrs raised Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.90.

Zoetis Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

