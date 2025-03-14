Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Sells 29,747 Shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lessened its position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Free Report) by 78.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,747 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in URNM. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 70,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 11,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the third quarter worth $1,719,000.
Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Trading Down 0.5 %
NYSEARCA:URNM opened at $33.34 on Friday. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $31.93 and a 1-year high of $60.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.99.
Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Company Profile
The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.
