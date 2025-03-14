Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Sells 1,163 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $4,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Snap-on from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $346.40.

Insider Activity at Snap-on

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,860 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.05, for a total transaction of $2,325,883.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,310,898.80. The trade was a 6.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 6,451 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.81, for a total value of $2,179,212.31. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,817.17. The trade was a 96.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,220 shares of company stock valued at $6,906,802 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $323.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 4.15. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $252.98 and a 52 week high of $373.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $341.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $329.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.04. Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 21.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $2.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $8.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 43.90%.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

