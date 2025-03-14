Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Has $8.10 Million Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lessened its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,365 shares during the quarter. Carrier Global accounts for approximately 1.5% of Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $8,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,665,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,736,000 after purchasing an additional 469,108 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,937,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,961,000 after acquiring an additional 289,439 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,313,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,028,000 after acquiring an additional 46,222 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,729,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,993,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,390,000 after acquiring an additional 110,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $64.14 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $53.33 and a one year high of $83.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 23.83%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on CARR shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on Carrier Global from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Carrier Global

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.