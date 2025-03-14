Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Has $2.76 Million Position in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Reliance were worth $2,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RS. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Reliance during the third quarter worth $41,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Reliance by 157.8% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Reliance during the third quarter worth $78,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Reliance by 1,216.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reliance Price Performance

Reliance stock opened at $279.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.93. The stock has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.87. Reliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $256.98 and a 12-month high of $342.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Reliance Increases Dividend

Reliance ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Reliance had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 11.87%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Reliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Reliance news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 31,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.52, for a total transaction of $9,356,990.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,115,919.60. This trade represents a 25.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RS shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Reliance from $321.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Reliance in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Reliance from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Reliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $329.17.

Reliance Company Profile

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

