Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Acquires 3,000 Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report) by 42.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in SiTime were worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SiTime by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of SiTime by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SiTime by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of SiTime by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of SiTime by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SiTime Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SITM opened at $158.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $197.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.21. SiTime Co. has a 12-month low of $72.39 and a 12-month high of $268.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -39.12 and a beta of 1.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of SiTime from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up from $215.00) on shares of SiTime in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of SiTime from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of SiTime from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 3,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.25, for a total transaction of $610,049.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,323,545. This trade represents a 3.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Piyush B. Sevalia sold 1,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.64, for a total transaction of $163,630.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,847 shares in the company, valued at $14,636,401.08. This represents a 1.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,544 shares of company stock worth $1,200,095 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Profile

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

