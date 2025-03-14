Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Acquires 15,613 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 71.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,449 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 15,613 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its holdings in Comcast by 28.9% in the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 21,789 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 4,888 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 32.4% during the third quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 7,903 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 17.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 198,067 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,273,000 after purchasing an additional 28,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 8.5% during the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 9,022 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $34.70 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $32.50 and a 1 year high of $45.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $131.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 19.98%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 31.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Comcast to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.83.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

